Best wishes to former WWE star Adam Cole: Heartbreaking announcement made at AEW All In

Former WWE Superstar Adam Cole was the top star of NXT before his release from the company back in 2021. The star has since made a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling and has accomplished a lot of success over the past few years as well.

Adam Cole was set to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at AEW: All In, but it was announced that Cole suffered an injury. During the Zero Hour pre-show, the panel confirmed that the former WWE star was not medically cleared to compete and that he had to relinquish his TNT Title.

The star made an appearance before the fans at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to confirm that he was injured, and that it wasn’t confirmed when he would be able to return to the squared circle anytime soon. Cole further hinted that this could be his retirement before he was joined by his former Undisputed Era members, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, in an emotional moment.

While it is still unknown if Cole will ever get to step in the squared circle to compete again, fans will pray for his speedy recovery.

Sportskeeda wishes Adam Cole a speedy recovery and hopes the best for his future.

