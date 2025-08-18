Best Wishes to former WWE star Indi Hartwell

Former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell is one of the most popular names in the pro wrestling world. She is currently performing in different independent wrestling promotions. Hartwell is also celebrating her 29th birthday today.Indi Hartwell joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and started performing on the company's developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Candice LeRae. She was drafted to the main roster in 2023, where she wrestled for more than a year before getting released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2024. The 29-year-old is currently performing for different independent wrestling promotions and is also the current HOG Women's Champion.We at Sportskeeda extend our best wishes to Indi Hartwell as she celebrates her 29th birthday on August 17, 2025. The former NXT Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to post about her birthday, thanking everyone who wished her.&quot;Thanks for the bday love. 29 will be epic &lt;3,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post Indi Hartwell wants to return to WWE somedayDuring an edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Indi Hartwell explained that her signing with TNA Wrestling was not a way for her to come back to NXT, given the two companies' partnership.Hartwell added that she loved TNA growing up before saying that she wanted to return to WWE at some point in the future.&quot;It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching. I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA, and I feel like that’s where I can thrive the most. But like I mentioned before, I’m only 28, so I do feel like there is a path back to WWE someday. I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there, and there’s a lot that I didn’t get to do, so it’s definitely something that I can see happening,&quot; she said.It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything to bring Indi Hartwell back to WWE.