Released star holding out hope for WWE return

A former WWE champion is hopeful of returning to the Stamford-based company. The star bid adieu to the wrestling promotion last year after being let go.

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell was released from her contract in October 2024. The former NXT Women's Champion could not replicate her success from the promotion's development brand on the main roster and was let go while her tag team partner, Candice LeRae, is still under contract.

On a recent edition of INSIGHT, Chris Van Vliet asked Indi Hartwell about potentially returning to WWE. The 28-year-old stated that she did not sign with TNA just to go back to NXT. However, Hartwell noted that she was still quite young and holding out hope for a return to World Wrestling Entertainment someday. She also noted that many of her friends were still signed to the Stamford-based promotion, and that she had barely scratched the surface during her run.

Ad

Trending

“It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching. I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA, and I feel like that’s where I can thrive the most. But like I mentioned before, I’m only 28 so I do feel like there is a path back to WWE someday, I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there, and there’s a lot that I didn’t get to do, so it’s definitely something that I can see happening," she said. [H/T: chrisvanviet.com]

Ad

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Ad

Indi Hartwell wins championship outside WWE

Indi Hartwell won the ROW Women's Championship in March, defeating Aysha. She then made her TNA debut on May 2, defeating Kelsey Heather in a one-on-one match. However, she secured another massive win the following week.

The Aussie competed with Miyu Yamashita in a title match for the HOG Women's Championship after AEW star Megan Bayne was stripped of the gold to vacate the strap at HOG Waging War. Hartwell and Yamashita wrestled an engaging 12-minute match that ended with the former NXT star emerging victorious to win her second title since her departure from the global juggernaut.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if and when Indi Hartwell will make her return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More