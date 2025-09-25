Best wishes to former WWE star Sonya Deville

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 25, 2025 20:10 GMT
Sonya Deville (Image Credits: The star's X handle)
Sonya Deville (Image Credits: The star's X handle)

Sonya Deville might've retired from Professional Wrestling, but her fans certainly remembered her special day. On 24th September, Deville celebrated her birthday and was wished by many on social media.

The 32-year-old superstar departed the WWE earlier this year. On February 3rd, she defeated Natalya in her final match for the company. Four days later, it was reported that the Stamford-based company wouldn't renew her contract.

On X, Deville expressed her gratitude towards everyone who wished her a happy 32nd birthday. She also shared a stunning photo of herself.

Check out Deville's post here.

Sonya Deville confirmed her retirement from Professional Wrestling

Sonya Deville confirmed her retirement from Professional Wrestling during an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE star mentioned that she is stepping away from in-ring competition for now, but is open to returning in the future.

She said:

“Definitely for now. Never say never. But right now I feel at peace with that. I’m not gonna lie, and I haven’t said this, but it almost is like an open wound, and if I think about wrestling somewhere else, it’s like I was so loyal to the company, it was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I’m a ride or die type of person in general. So it’s weird to even think about doing that, but not there,"
Deville worked on the WWE main roster for years. She was in a team with Mandy Rose, but won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Chelsea Green. Unfortunately for Deville, she was forced to relinquish the title due to a torn ACL.

She returned to TV on May 20, 2024, and was featured in a backstage segment with Shayna Baszler. The duo aligned with Zoey Stark and formed the faction known as Pure Fusion Collective.

