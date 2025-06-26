Best wishes to Natalya and Tyson Kidd 

It’s a special day for WWE Superstar Natalya and Tyson Kidd. They've reached an impressive milestone in their relationship today.

Kidd used to compete for the Stamford-based promotion and had to retire early after suffering a career-ending spinal cord injury in 2015. Although his in-ring career with the company ended, he still works with the promotion as a backstage producer.

Natalya and Tyson Kidd got married on June 26, 2013, and today marks their 12th wedding anniversary. They have known each other since childhood and have been dating since November 2001.

The real-life tag team of Nattie and Kidd has grown stronger each year. The Queen of Harts has recently started gaining fan support as she has developed a new gimmick, “The Low-Key Legend," and is expected to receive a big push. She is currently aiming to win the Evolve Women's Championship.

Natalya expresses her thoughts on the former WWE Women's World Champion's injury and potential return

Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was set for a major push; however, an unfortunate injury canceled all her plans as she needed surgery.

Morgan injured her shoulder during a rematch against Kairi Sane on RAW and is expected to be out for several months.

Talking about Liv’s incident on Busted Open Radio, Natalya said she felt bad because it was a scary moment. She believes The Judgment Day member will get a major push once she returns to the company.

"I do know one thing: That is a woman that always lands on her feet and she always takes whatever it is that she's given and she makes it better. So whatever it is that's going on with her, she is going to take it and she is going to run with it and she is going to make it gold and she's going to come back stronger than she's ever been. So for that, I am excited for her because sometimes, it just takes something like this to ignite a fire to start an even bigger story."

It will be interesting to see how Natalya’s WWE run develops next and if she can bring her “Low-key Legend” persona to the main roster for another main event run.

