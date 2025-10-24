Best Wishes To Former WWE Star Carmella

Carmella may no longer be a part of WWE, but the star has reason to celebrate tonight. She is one of the most celebrated names in women's wrestling over the past decade. Former WWE star Carmella is celebrating a special day We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Carmella as she turns 38 years old today on her birthday, October 23, 2025. Corey Graves, her partner, sent a message to her, celebrating her birthday and praising her for the person that she is. He said that he had no words to express how much he admired her and how grateful he was fore her. He added that she had become an amazing mother as well.&quot;I don’t have the words to adequately express how much I admire you. Or how grateful I am for you. Or what an amazing mom you’ve become. Or how much I love loving you. Happy Birthday, baby. 😘🎂 @theleahvandale&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarmella was released from WWE Carmella was not happy about the way she was released from WWE. She talked about how she had a baby, and felt like she was being punished for the same reason. She pointed out that Corey Graves still had a job, while she got a call saying that her contract was up in ten days and then she was completely ghosted. &quot;No. That’s the whole point, to get people talking and to be bold in your face. Let’s talk about it. Let’s have the conversations that women aren’t having. Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I had a baby? It just feels like a sh***y way to end a 12-career with the company, like this is how it ended. [Corey Graves] He still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don’t. I mean, I guess fast forward until a few weeks ago and I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days. [Everyone] ghosted. Completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? What am I doing with my life, what do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else?&quot; she said. It remains to be seen if she returns to the ring again. She has only recently given birth to a second child.