  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Best Wishes To Former WWE Star Carmella

Best Wishes To Former WWE Star Carmella

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 24, 2025 00:58 GMT
The star has reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)

Carmella may no longer be a part of WWE, but the star has reason to celebrate tonight. She is one of the most celebrated names in women's wrestling over the past decade.

Ad

Former WWE star Carmella is celebrating a special day

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Carmella as she turns 38 years old today on her birthday, October 23, 2025. Corey Graves, her partner, sent a message to her, celebrating her birthday and praising her for the person that she is.

He said that he had no words to express how much he admired her and how grateful he was fore her. He added that she had become an amazing mother as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"I don’t have the words to adequately express how much I admire you. Or how grateful I am for you. Or what an amazing mom you’ve become. Or how much I love loving you. Happy Birthday, baby. 😘🎂 @theleahvandale"
Ad

Carmella was released from WWE

Carmella was not happy about the way she was released from WWE. She talked about how she had a baby, and felt like she was being punished for the same reason. She pointed out that Corey Graves still had a job, while she got a call saying that her contract was up in ten days and then she was completely ghosted.

Ad
"No. That’s the whole point, to get people talking and to be bold in your face. Let’s talk about it. Let’s have the conversations that women aren’t having. Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I had a baby? It just feels like a sh***y way to end a 12-career with the company, like this is how it ended. [Corey Graves] He still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don’t. I mean, I guess fast forward until a few weeks ago and I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days. [Everyone] ghosted. Completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? What am I doing with my life, what do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else?" she said.

It remains to be seen if she returns to the ring again. She has only recently given birth to a second child.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications