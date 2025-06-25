Best wishes to former WWE Superstar Shotzi

By Ankit Verma
Published Jun 25, 2025 18:26 GMT
Former WWE Superstar Shotzi has sustained a devastating injury. The unfortunate update comes at a time when she is slated to make appearances at multiple wrestling shows across various promotions.

The former NXT star recently bid adieu to WWE after her contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired and was not renewed, ending her six-year run with the global juggernaut. She returned to the independent scene earlier this month. Her most recent in-ring appearance came in a losing cause against Atticus Cogar at GCW's Banging' In Little Rock PPV on June 20.

Shotzi recently took to her Instagram account to update fans about her broken arm. However, the California native refused to cancel any of her upcoming appearances while specifically mentioning her forthcoming match against former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder). The two are set to battle at GCW's Boss of All Bosses PPV in Dallas on July 11.

"Got my X-ray results back. My arm is broken, but I refuse to cancel any of my bookings, ESPECIALLY July 11th @gamechangerwrestling. I would rather wrestle in a cast than let @themattcardona take anything away from me!! The NEW INDY GOD has spoken!" she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Shotzi comments on her potential WWE return

During her recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Shotzi opened up about her departure from WWE. She also commented on the possibility of her returning to the global juggernaut in the future.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion said that she would love to return to the company. The former WWE Superstar noted that although she was unhappy whenever she was not being used, she loved working for the promotion.

“I would love to be back at WWE. I loved working there. I didn’t love not working there, you know what I’m saying? It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy. But anytime I was being used, good times. Loved the locker room; loved everyone I was working for," she said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Following her departure, the former NXT star has been booked to make multiple appearances over the course of the next couple of months. It will be interesting to see if she makes a return to WWE in the future.

Sportskeeda wishes Shotzi a speedy recovery.

Edited by Yash Mittal
