Best wishes to former WWE Superstar Shotzi

Former WWE Superstar Shotzi has sustained a devastating injury. The unfortunate update comes at a time when she is slated to make appearances at multiple wrestling shows across various promotions.

The former NXT star recently bid adieu to WWE after her contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired and was not renewed, ending her six-year run with the global juggernaut. She returned to the independent scene earlier this month. Her most recent in-ring appearance came in a losing cause against Atticus Cogar at GCW's Banging' In Little Rock PPV on June 20.

Shotzi recently took to her Instagram account to update fans about her broken arm. However, the California native refused to cancel any of her upcoming appearances while specifically mentioning her forthcoming match against former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder). The two are set to battle at GCW's Boss of All Bosses PPV in Dallas on July 11.

Trending

"Got my X-ray results back. My arm is broken, but I refuse to cancel any of my bookings, ESPECIALLY July 11th @gamechangerwrestling. I would rather wrestle in a cast than let @themattcardona take anything away from me!! The NEW INDY GOD has spoken!" she wrote.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Shotzi comments on her potential WWE return

During her recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Shotzi opened up about her departure from WWE. She also commented on the possibility of her returning to the global juggernaut in the future.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion said that she would love to return to the company. The former WWE Superstar noted that although she was unhappy whenever she was not being used, she loved working for the promotion.

“I would love to be back at WWE. I loved working there. I didn’t love not working there, you know what I’m saying? It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy. But anytime I was being used, good times. Loved the locker room; loved everyone I was working for," she said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Following her departure, the former NXT star has been booked to make multiple appearances over the course of the next couple of months. It will be interesting to see if she makes a return to WWE in the future.

Sportskeeda wishes Shotzi a speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!