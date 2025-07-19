Best wishes to WWE Superstar Nia Jax 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:42 GMT
Best wishes to The Irristable Force (image via WWE)
Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. [Image via WWE.com]

Nia Jax was unable to secure herself a Women's Championship match for Clash in Paris last weekend at Evolution. Hence, it's unclear what route she will take in the coming weeks.

Ad

Jax hasn't had a great 2025, with Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on the Australian to become the WWE Women's Champion at the start of the year. The Irresistible Force and Candice LeRae were then defeated by Trish Stratus and Stratton in a tag team bout at Elimination Chamber. Jax hasn't been able to turn things around for herself just yet, but today could be worth celebrating for the former WWE Women's Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

July 19th marks nine years since the real-life Bloodline member was promoted to the main roster as part of the annual 2016 WWE Draft. She was seen as one of the biggest threats to the women's division at that time.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

While Nia Jax's character has softened a little with her feuds with Alexa Bliss and Asuka, it seems that The Irresistible Force could still be in there if needed.

Nia Jax to compete at SummerSlam 2025?

Nia Jax's path to SummerSlam next month could include several stars, or she could be one of the women who might not be featured at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Australian missed WrestleMania earlier this year and didn't compete at premium live events between Elimination Chamber and Evolution.

Ad

WWE invested so much time on the women for the build-up to Evolution that some will be lost in the shuffle heading into SummerSlam, and, sadly, Jax and Candice LeRae could be part of that.

SummerSlam is two weeks away, and Jax didn't feature last night on SmackDown. Several matches have already been made for the show, but the two-night format means that there could be double the amount of matches and opportunities that may not have happened if it were a normal show. It will be interesting to see if the women are handed more matches on the card.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications