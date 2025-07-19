Best wishes to WWE Superstar Nia Jax 

Nia Jax was unable to secure herself a Women's Championship match for Clash in Paris last weekend at Evolution. Hence, it's unclear what route she will take in the coming weeks.Jax hasn't had a great 2025, with Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on the Australian to become the WWE Women's Champion at the start of the year. The Irresistible Force and Candice LeRae were then defeated by Trish Stratus and Stratton in a tag team bout at Elimination Chamber. Jax hasn't been able to turn things around for herself just yet, but today could be worth celebrating for the former WWE Women's Champion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuly 19th marks nine years since the real-life Bloodline member was promoted to the main roster as part of the annual 2016 WWE Draft. She was seen as one of the biggest threats to the women's division at that time.While Nia Jax's character has softened a little with her feuds with Alexa Bliss and Asuka, it seems that The Irresistible Force could still be in there if needed.Nia Jax to compete at SummerSlam 2025?Nia Jax's path to SummerSlam next month could include several stars, or she could be one of the women who might not be featured at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Australian missed WrestleMania earlier this year and didn't compete at premium live events between Elimination Chamber and Evolution.WWE invested so much time on the women for the build-up to Evolution that some will be lost in the shuffle heading into SummerSlam, and, sadly, Jax and Candice LeRae could be part of that. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSummerSlam is two weeks away, and Jax didn't feature last night on SmackDown. Several matches have already been made for the show, but the two-night format means that there could be double the amount of matches and opportunities that may not have happened if it were a normal show. It will be interesting to see if the women are handed more matches on the card.