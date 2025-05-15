Best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan underwent a huge medical procedure recently. The same was reported recently, and now there is a health update on Hogan.

Wrestling for as long as Hogan has was sure to take a toll on anyone, and that's the same with the Hall of Famer. The star has suffered several health issues since retiring from wrestling, and he has not stepped inside a ring for quite some time. The latest update on the 71-year-old's health is that he underwent neck surgery recently to deal with some lingering health issues.

As reported by TMZ, Hulk Hogan required a "little fusion procedure" on Wednesday so that he could feel better. He needed very little recovery time, and the 71-year-old wrestling legend was back to work on Thursday. The rep talking to the reporters said that Hogan had a very "quick turnaround."

This is not the first time Hogan has gone under the knife. The star previously revealed that he had undergone more than 23 surgeries in the last 10 years, thanks to severe injuries he's suffered.

Hulk Hogan talked about past surgeries

Hulk Hogan has gone through quite a lot of surgeries and let fans know that the business was not fake.

It might be predetermined, but the risk to the wrestlers was very real and not something that was fake, as his health proved.

“We were very protective of the business because wrestling is not fake. It's predetermined, it's exhibition, but I can tell you, in the last 10 years, I've had 23 surgeries. So if that's fake, please explain it to me. I didn't get the memo," Hogan said in the documentary Mr. McMahon.

Fans will have to wait to see if Hogan appears in WWE again. He has not been seen in the company since his appearance on the Netflix debut that saw him being booed out of the building.

We wish the Hall of Famer the very best as he recuperates from his neck surgery.

