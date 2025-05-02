Best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to her social media recently to share an emotional update.

The star has not competed in WWE since Elimination Chamber on March 1, where she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to take on the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. She also participated in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she entered at #25 and was ultimately eliminated by The Irresistible Force from the 30-woman bout. It's unclear if or when the star will be back in WWE to compete in the ring once again. She previously hosted Money in the Bank last year and hinted that she might return to the Stamford-based promotion one more time last year at WrestleMania.

Trish Stratus took to Instagram to share that her mother was in the hospital over the weekend. She didn't give details as to why she was admitted, but gave the good news that she managed to be out in time to watch the Maple Leafs win their game. Hopefully, whatever issue took her to the hospital is resolved:

"Mama ended up in the hospital this weekend but got out just in time to watch the @mapleleafs win tonight #GoLeafsGo #GoAliceGo #Game6."

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our best wishes to Trish Stratus' mother and her whole family.

