  Best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 02, 2025 01:18 GMT
The star has commented (Credit: WWE.com)
Trish Stratus [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to her social media recently to share an emotional update.

The star has not competed in WWE since Elimination Chamber on March 1, where she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to take on the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. She also participated in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she entered at #25 and was ultimately eliminated by The Irresistible Force from the 30-woman bout. It's unclear if or when the star will be back in WWE to compete in the ring once again. She previously hosted Money in the Bank last year and hinted that she might return to the Stamford-based promotion one more time last year at WrestleMania.

Trish Stratus took to Instagram to share that her mother was in the hospital over the weekend. She didn't give details as to why she was admitted, but gave the good news that she managed to be out in time to watch the Maple Leafs win their game. Hopefully, whatever issue took her to the hospital is resolved:

"Mama ended up in the hospital this weekend but got out just in time to watch the @mapleleafs win tonight #GoLeafsGo #GoAliceGo #Game6."
Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our best wishes to Trish Stratus' mother and her whole family.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
