Best wishes to WWE legend CM Punk

Since CM Punk returned to WWE, he has been riding a massive wave of success and has become one of the top stars for the promotion, being part of major storylines. He is currently involved in the World Heavyweight Championship scene. Today, The Best in the World has a reason to celebrate because it's his birthday.Seth Rollins sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury at Crown Jewel, which caused the Stamford-based promotion to change major plans. As a result, he was kicked out of his own faction and written off television. After his betrayal, it was announced that he was injured and he was stripped of his title. Now, CM Punk and Jey Uso have become the top contenders for the vacant title and are set to face off at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.The Second City Saint finally has a chance to regain the gold he won for a few minutes at WWE SummerSlam before Rollins cashes in on him. Best wishes are already in order for CM Punk as he is celebrating his 47th birthday today, October 26.Former WWE General Manager believes CM Punk should become champion againSpeaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, former general manager Teddy Long shared his views on The Best in the World becoming champion again.Long stated that Punk has proven himself to be a team player since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment and has had no problem since then. Therefore, it's his time.&quot;Yeah, I really do. Yeah. Cause I mean, he's been back there for a long time now. He certainly proved himself to be a team player, you know, had no problems or nothing since he's been back. So I think it's certainly his time. It ain't about attitude no more. CM Punk has gotten older, and he understands it's about the dollar, dollar, dollar,&quot; Long said.All eyes are on the Triple H-led creative team and what they have planned for The Second City Saint in the coming weeks.