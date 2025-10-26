Best wishes to WWE legend CM Punk

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 26, 2025 07:18 GMT
CM Punk is former WWE Champion! [Credits: WWE.Com ]
CM Punk is former WWE Champion! [Credits: WWE.com ]

Since CM Punk returned to WWE, he has been riding a massive wave of success and has become one of the top stars for the promotion, being part of major storylines. He is currently involved in the World Heavyweight Championship scene. Today, The Best in the World has a reason to celebrate because it's his birthday.

Ad

Seth Rollins sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury at Crown Jewel, which caused the Stamford-based promotion to change major plans. As a result, he was kicked out of his own faction and written off television. After his betrayal, it was announced that he was injured and he was stripped of his title. Now, CM Punk and Jey Uso have become the top contenders for the vacant title and are set to face off at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Second City Saint finally has a chance to regain the gold he won for a few minutes at WWE SummerSlam before Rollins cashes in on him. Best wishes are already in order for CM Punk as he is celebrating his 47th birthday today, October 26.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Former WWE General Manager believes CM Punk should become champion again

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, former general manager Teddy Long shared his views on The Best in the World becoming champion again.

Long stated that Punk has proven himself to be a team player since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment and has had no problem since then. Therefore, it's his time.

Ad
"Yeah, I really do. Yeah. Cause I mean, he's been back there for a long time now. He certainly proved himself to be a team player, you know, had no problems or nothing since he's been back. So I think it's certainly his time. It ain't about attitude no more. CM Punk has gotten older, and he understands it's about the dollar, dollar, dollar," Long said.

All eyes are on the Triple H-led creative team and what they have planned for The Second City Saint in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications