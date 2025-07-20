Best wishes to WWE legend Randy Orton

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:54 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Randy Orton is set to create WWE history at next month's SummerSlam 2025, where he will compete in a tag team match. The Viper will become the only performer to have competed in 17 bouts at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Orton is scheduled to team up with Grammy-winning musician Jelly Roll to take on the duo of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Though some fans might be disappointed not to see Randy Orton feature in a more high-profile singles match, there's no doubt that the star-studded affair could potentially steal the show.

Until now, Orton and The Undertaker were tied at 16 SummerSlam matches each. However, come the two-night event on August 2nd and 3rd next month, The Viper will officially surpass The Phenom to break the record with 17 matches.

also-read-trending Trending
It's an incredible achievement that makes him worthy of the "Mr. SummerSlam" tag. It now remains to be seen if Orton, alongside Jellly Roll, manages to fend off Paul and McIntyre, who are also sure to bring their A-game during the match.

Cody Rhodes wants a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton

Though they might have gone to war in the recent King of the Ring tournament finals, Cody Rhodes wants another marquee match with Orton down the line. In a recent interview, The American Nightmare stated that he wants an extended rivalry with Randy Orton that could culminate with a match at WrestleMania.

"Randy and I have a lot of history. We could do a six-month program that leads to WrestleMania. There is a lot of meat on the bone. It was a different type of build here with the tournament, with a whole different set of stakes. I like the stakes of the tournament with the main event of SummerSlam on the line. I think we’ll get into our history down the road, too," he said.
Cody won the aforementioned match against Orton at Night of Champions 2025 last month and established himself as the challenger for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see if The Viper challenges Cody Rhodes to a rematch if the latter wins back the gold next month from Cena.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
