Best wishes to WWE legend Trish Stratus!

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently completed a major milestone in the world of professional wrestling. Stratus has been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment since 2000, marking 25 years as part of the promotion as of today. Best wishes are in order for the star as fans hope she can entertain worldwide for many more years to come.

Although Trish Stratus hung up her boots in 2006, she continued to make sporadic appearances in World Wrestling Entertainment. The legend returned to TV for a full-time run in 2022, which lasted almost a year. Stratus made a surprise entrance at this year's Women's Royal Rumble at number 25 but was soon eliminated by Nia Jax. She also wrestled at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, teaming up with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Candice LeRae and Jax.

Sportskeeda would like to extend the best wishes to the Hall of Famer as she completes 25 years in the Stamford-based promotion. She made her first appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment on March 19, 2000.

Trish Stratus recently took to Instagram to ask her fans to rank some of her matches and moments that will make the top 10 in her upcoming 25th-anniversary video.

"Help rank my matches & moments. I will dish on the top 10 in an upcoming video to celebrate my 25th Anniversary airing on WWE Vault on YouTube next week! Click #linkinbio or my story to vote! #Trish25 @WWE X @trishstratuscom," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE legend Trish Stratus sent a message after participating in this year's Women's Royal Rumble

After participating in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, Trish Stratus took to Instagram to highlight that 2025 was her 25th anniversary year in WWE. The Hall of Famer also mentioned that she enjoyed wrestling in the Rumble, before showcasing her appreciation for the fans.

"Walking into my 25th anniversary year like …‘Twas fun to Rumble! You guys always make me feel so at home and I love and appreciate every one of you! #RoyalRumble #Trish25," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Trish Stratus has made it evident in recent months that she does not want to stop wrestling anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative has planned anything for the legend with WrestleMania 41 in mind.

