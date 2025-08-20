Best wishes to WWE star Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah

Aalyah Mysterio is a well-known name in the pro wrestling world because of her appearances in WWE alongside her brother, Dominik Mysterio, and father, Rey Mysterio. She was part of a huge storyline in the Stamford-based promotion in 2020.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are two of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Before Dirty Dom turned on his father to join The Judgment Day, the duo were in a heated feud with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews, which also involved Aalyah and her mother, Angie Gutierrez. It was a huge storyline that featured an on-screen love angle between Buddy and Rey's daughter.

We at Sportskeeda extend our best wishes to Aalyah Mysterio as she celebrates her 24th birthday on August 20, 2025. Many fans want to see her back in WWE for a future storyline with Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the whole Mysterio family.

Former WWE star Buddy Matthews was not comfortable kissing Aalyah Mysterio

During a 2023 interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, former WWE star Buddy Matthews admitted that he was not comfortable kissing Aalyah, but had to do it to create an engaging storyline.

Matthews added that the original script did not include a kiss between him and Rey Mysterio's daughter, but Vince McMahon seemingly added it in later on.

"I wasn’t comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job, and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted. They [the producers] went and they talked to Vince about something. They come back and they pitch it to me, but they are kind of weird. Then they say ‘…and then you kiss her.’ I start laughing and [said] go ‘f*** off.’ But then they are like ‘No, we are serious.'"

It remains to be seen if Aalyah Mysterio will feature in a storyline in World Wrestling Entertainment again.

