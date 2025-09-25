Best wishes to WWE star Fallon Henley

WWE star Fallon Henley has recently been in the news, mostly due to the changes made to Fatal Influence. The faction's now-former third member, Jazmyn Nyx, was written off from TV amid her departure from the company.The former NXT Women's North American Champion, alongside Nyx and Jacy Jayne, allied and formed Fatal Influence on the July 9th episode of NXT. The trio took issue with wrestlers with no experience on the independent circuit being given an opportunity in WWE and quickly became a popular act on NXT.Despite everything that has been happening within Fatal Influence lately, Henley does have a reason to celebrate, which is her 31st birthday. The NXT star turned 31 on 25th September, 2025.Former WWE star Jazmyn Nyx opened up about her exit from the companyFallon Henley's now former Fatal Influence stablemate, Jazmyn Nyx, opened up about her departure from the Stamford-based company.She shared a video on social media explaining her decision not to renew her contract. Nyx briefly explained the details of the contract that was being offered to her. She said:&quot;I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for.&quot;Fatal Influence is currently reduced to two superstars. The faction hasn't entirely disbanded and is still being led by the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne. It remains to be seen if Jayne and Henley decide to add a new member to replace Nyx.