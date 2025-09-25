  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Best wishes to WWE star Fallon Henley

Best wishes to WWE star Fallon Henley

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 25, 2025 22:29 GMT
Fallon Henley (Image Credits: The star on Instagram)
Fallon Henley (Image Credits: The star on Instagram)

WWE star Fallon Henley has recently been in the news, mostly due to the changes made to Fatal Influence. The faction's now-former third member, Jazmyn Nyx, was written off from TV amid her departure from the company.

Ad

The former NXT Women's North American Champion, alongside Nyx and Jacy Jayne, allied and formed Fatal Influence on the July 9th episode of NXT. The trio took issue with wrestlers with no experience on the independent circuit being given an opportunity in WWE and quickly became a popular act on NXT.

Despite everything that has been happening within Fatal Influence lately, Henley does have a reason to celebrate, which is her 31st birthday. The NXT star turned 31 on 25th September, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Former WWE star Jazmyn Nyx opened up about her exit from the company

Fallon Henley's now former Fatal Influence stablemate, Jazmyn Nyx, opened up about her departure from the Stamford-based company.

She shared a video on social media explaining her decision not to renew her contract. Nyx briefly explained the details of the contract that was being offered to her. She said:

Ad
"I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for."

Fatal Influence is currently reduced to two superstars. The faction hasn't entirely disbanded and is still being led by the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne. It remains to be seen if Jayne and Henley decide to add a new member to replace Nyx.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications