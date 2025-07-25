Best wishes to WWE star Finn Balor 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:22 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Finn Balor is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions. (Image credits - WWE's official website)

Finn Balor is having the time of his life as not only is he the World Tag Team Champion alongside JD McDonagh, but his stable, The Judgment Day, is also draped in gold. He also has plenty to celebrate outside the ring since he just turned 44.

Ad

Balor has been one of the most entertaining parts of RAW in recent months. His backstage segments with his stablemates have allowed him to showcase his underrated comedic skills. Even in the squared circle, The Prince is at the top of his game as he's the reigning World Tag Team Champion with McDonagh, which they won on the June 30 episode of RAW.

Finn Balor has reached a personal milestone, celebrating his 44th birthday on July 25. Even though hitting his mid-40s might suggest he's near the final leg of his career, his work remains world-class, and there's no sign of age catching up to him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

What lies ahead for Finn Balor

A couple of months ago, during a Q&A session with Sportskeeda, industry insider WrestleVotes talked about Balor's future on the red brand. He noted that, although The Judgment Day member would continue to be heavily featured on TV in the coming months, there was no guarantee he would receive a singles push anytime soon.

''Same thing he's been doing. A lot of people have been saying when we reported that he's in line for a 'push' back in January, people thought he was going to win a title, he's gonna do this, he's gonna do that. If you look, he's been one of the more featured wrestlers since the move on Netflix. He's wrestling almost every week. They're doing their best to get him on TV and he's doing a great job at losing, as crazy as that sounds, although he did win last night. So, I would just expect more appearances and more action for Finn Balor. Whether that equals a title, I don't know," he said.
Ad

Despite his recent success, Finn Balor still has an unfortunate singles record, having lost 18 of his last 20 one-on-one matches.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications