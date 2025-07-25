Best wishes to WWE star Finn Balor 

Finn Balor is having the time of his life as not only is he the World Tag Team Champion alongside JD McDonagh, but his stable, The Judgment Day, is also draped in gold. He also has plenty to celebrate outside the ring since he just turned 44.Balor has been one of the most entertaining parts of RAW in recent months. His backstage segments with his stablemates have allowed him to showcase his underrated comedic skills. Even in the squared circle, The Prince is at the top of his game as he's the reigning World Tag Team Champion with McDonagh, which they won on the June 30 episode of RAW.Finn Balor has reached a personal milestone, celebrating his 44th birthday on July 25. Even though hitting his mid-40s might suggest he's near the final leg of his career, his work remains world-class, and there's no sign of age catching up to him.What lies ahead for Finn BalorA couple of months ago, during a Q&amp;A session with Sportskeeda, industry insider WrestleVotes talked about Balor's future on the red brand. He noted that, although The Judgment Day member would continue to be heavily featured on TV in the coming months, there was no guarantee he would receive a singles push anytime soon.''Same thing he's been doing. A lot of people have been saying when we reported that he's in line for a 'push' back in January, people thought he was going to win a title, he's gonna do this, he's gonna do that. If you look, he's been one of the more featured wrestlers since the move on Netflix. He's wrestling almost every week. They're doing their best to get him on TV and he's doing a great job at losing, as crazy as that sounds, although he did win last night. So, I would just expect more appearances and more action for Finn Balor. Whether that equals a title, I don't know,&quot; he said. Despite his recent success, Finn Balor still has an unfortunate singles record, having lost 18 of his last 20 one-on-one matches.