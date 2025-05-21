Finn Balor’s future on WWE RAW revealed (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has been the center of attention of late when it comes to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Tensions are building between the other members of the stable and Balor, seemingly rising even more after he brought in Roxanne Perez to the clubhouse on this past week's edition of the red brand.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, plans were revealed for Finn Balor's summer inside the squared circle. Fans have been clamoring for Balor to win a major title again ever since he had to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship after a reign of just one day.

WrestleVotes spoke about Balor's 'push,' stating that the current Judgment Day member is slated to be heavily involved throughout the summer, doing the same thing he's been doing right now. However, he couldn't say for certain if that would materialize into a title run for the former Universal Champion.

''Same thing he's been doing. A lot of people have been saying when we reported that he's in line for a 'push' back in January, people thought he was going to win a title, he's gonna do this, he's gonna do that. If you look, he's been one of the more featured wrestlers since the move on Netflix. He's wrestling almost every week. They're doing their best to get him on TV and he's doing a great job at losing, as crazy as that sounds, although he did win last night. So, I would just expect more appearances and more action for Finn Balor. Whether that equals a title, I don't know," he said. [From 17:12 onwards]

Finn Balor to face off against Dominik Mysterio

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter also chimed in about the current tensions between Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Apter called for the two to face off in the ring soon enough.

"I just think that there's more heat within The Judgment Day. I don't know where they're going with this. I think he and Dominik need to get into the ring against each other," Apter said. [17:51 onwards]

WWE is certainly hinting at the two facing off in the future and fans might see Balor get his hands on Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title. The seeds have also been planted for a potential mixed tag team match between the team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan against Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez.

