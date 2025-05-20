4 ways Roxanne Perez could destroy The Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez was introduced to The Judgment Day during last night's edition of WWE RAW. Finn Balor brought her into the faction's clubhouse and suggested that they form an alliance with the former NXT Women's Champion.

Perez gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders and also gave Carlito a bag of apples as presents last night on the red brand. The 23-year-old may eventually lead to the demise of the faction, as she could have devious plans in mind.

Listed below are four possible ways that Perez could destroy The Judgment Day.

#4. Roxanne Perez could convince Finn Balor to betray The Judgment Day

Finn Balor's frustrations with his faction have been quite apparent over the past few months. The inaugural Universal Champion considers himself to be the leader of the group, but his stablemates may not feel the same.

Roxanne Perez may convince Balor to betray Dominik Mysterio and his faction in the weeks ahead. This could lead to Balor going after Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW.

#3. She could convince JD McDonagh that he is underutilized

JD McDonagh is a member of The Judgment Day and is a former World Tag Team Champion alongside Finn Balor. The Irish Ace missed some time earlier this year after suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs due to a botched move on RAW.

Roxanne Perez may start having conversations with JD McDonagh and try to convince him that he is being underutilized in the faction. McDonagh could then decide to leave The Judgment Day to pursue a better opportunity for himself, resulting in the faction becoming fractured.

#2. Perez could find a tag team partner to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on the RAW following WrestleMania. The duo hasn't defended the titles in recent weeks, as Morgan is on hiatus from the promotion for a film project.

If Liv Morgan is not interested in working with Raquel Rodriguez, the former champion may decide to find a tag team partner on WWE RAW to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Finn Balor could also betray The Judgment Day and help Roxanne Perez and her tag team partner capture the titles.

#1. The former champion could steal Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan stole Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley last year during their rivalry. However, Ripley got her revenge on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix in January. Ripley defeated Morgan to capture the Women's World Championship and hit Mysterio with a low blow after the match.

Dominik Mysterio was spotted eyeing Roxanne Perez after she gave him a box of chicken tenders last night on WWE RAW. Perez may be plotting to take Mysterio away from Morgan, and the ensuing drama could lead to the end of The Judgment Day.

