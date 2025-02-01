  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio finally reveals he wasn't trying to cheat on Liv Morgan; details why he went to hug Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 01, 2025 16:47 GMT
Liv & Dom (left), Ripley & Dom (right). [Photos from Liv & Rhea's X/Twitter]
Liv & Dom (left), Ripley & Dom (right). [Photos from Liv & Rhea's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio nearly jeopardized his current on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere. The Judgment Day star recently explained why he attempted to hug his former partner, Rhea Ripley.

The January 6, 2025, edition of the red brand saw Morgan put her Women's World Championship on the line against The Eradicator. On this historic night, Ripley defeated The Miracle Kid to become the new titleholder.

Following the match, Dirty Dom attempted to patch up with Mami, only to be met with a Riptide from the reigning Women's World Champion. To make amends, Dirty Dom presented Liv Morgan with a bouquet of flowers on the next week's RAW. However, Liv claimed she wasn't angry with him.

In an interview with Theonemona ahead of the Royal Rumble, Dominik Mysterio clarified that his actions were not intended to betray The Miracle Kid. The 27-year-old WWE star revealed that he and Liv Morgan had agreed that if she lost the match, he would steal the title from Rhea Ripley and run away, and the couple would resolve the situation later.

"There is a huge misunderstanding there. Liv and I had agreed that if, for whatever reason she did not end up with the title, I would steal it and run away [from Ripley] and we would figure it out. So that's what I was going for; I was going for the sneak hug, steal the title, and dip," Dom said. [From 03:07 to 03:20]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Dominik Mysterio shares shocking revelation about his relationship with Liv Morgan on WWE TV

As of now, it remains unconfirmed whether Dirty Dom will participate in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match. In the meantime, he has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his romantic relationship with Liv Morgan.

During the same interview with Theonemona, Dominik Mysterio revealed that the former WWE Women's World Champion must approve all decisions in his relationship.

"I don't know if she can join one day; you're going to have to talk to Liv [Morgan] about that. [sic] Everything's got to go by my güerita," Dom said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see how the romantic storyline between Mysterio and Morgan unfolds in the future.

Please credit Theonemona and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

