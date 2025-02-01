Dominik Mysterio reveals unexpected insight into his romantic relationship with Liv Morgan

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan officially began their on-screen romance at SummerSlam 2024. Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Mysterio shared a behind-the-scenes insight into the relationship.

At last year's Biggest Party of The Summer, Dirty Dom backstabbed Rhea Ripley by seemingly assisting Morgan in retaining her Women's World Title. The betrayal was followed by a passionate kiss between The Latino Cheat and Morgan, leaving Mami heartbroken.

In a recent interview with Theonemona, the host asked The Judgment Day star if her daughter could team up with them to take down Ripley. Dominik Mysterio revealed that all decisions in his on-screen relationship with The Miracle Kid require the latter's approval.

"I don't know if she can join one day; you're going to have to talk to Liv [Morgan] about that. [sic] Everything's got to go by my güerita," Dom said. [From 02:49 to 02:56]

Former WWE writer predicts Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio's romantic relationship will witness a massive turn

The Miracle Kid lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Following the match, Dom attempted to hug The Eradicator, but she responded by delivering a devastating Riptide.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. suggested that Liv Morgan might secretly be harboring resentment towards Dominik Mysterio, despite claiming not to be angry at him. The former WWE writer speculated that Morgan could later lash out at The Latino Cheat over trivial matters as a result of this suppressed anger:

"Did that girl thing that, you know, you girls do, 'No, I'm not mad. I'm just not going to communicate and get even angrier on the inside, and then I'm gonna get pi**ed at you for something dumb later on that has nothing to do with what we're actually pi**ed off about,'" Prinze Jr. said.

Only time will tell if Dirty Dom will compete in tonight's Men's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Please credit Theonemona's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

