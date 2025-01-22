Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's romantic relationship to witness a massive turn, predicts ex-WWE writer

Liv Morgan insists she is not mad at her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, for his actions on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has now predicted a massive turn in the couple's relationship.

Earlier this month, Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to her arch-rival, Rhea Ripley, on Monday Night RAW's season premiere on Netflix. After the match, Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and seemingly tried to reconcile with Mami. However, The Eradicator took him out. Dirty Dom later brought flowers for Morgan, who told him she was not mad at the 27-year-old.

Nevertheless, Prinze Jr. claimed on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that The Miracle Kid no longer trusts The Latino Cheat. Although the former Women's World Champion insists she is cool with her on-screen boyfriend, the former writer predicted she is not and will eventually turn on him.

"The Judgment Day is falling apart. Finn Balor doesn't respect Liv; Liv doesn't respect Dominik. Everybody's treating Dominik like a piece of sh*t. He even brought flowers for Liv, and she's like, 'No, I'm not mad!''' he said.

"Did that girl thing that, you know, you girls do, 'No, I'm not mad. I'm just not going to communicate and get even angrier on the inside, and then I'm gonna get pi**ed at you for something dumb later on that has nothing to do with what we're actually pi**ed off about.'" [18:48 - 19:10]

The ex-WWE writer claims Dominik Mysterio is a victim in the storyline

In a previous episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on Dominik Mysterio's attempt to hug Rhea Ripley after her victory over Liv Morgan.

The Hollywood star claimed the former WWE NXT North American Champion was a victim of two manipulative women. He urged fans to show sympathy for the 27-year-old.

"Dominik [Mysterio] is awesome. I know he's a heel, but he's my favorite babyface in professional wrestling because, to me, he's the victim in this [storyline], and he's torn between two women [Ripley and Morgan] that [sic] are both manipulative. It's just one is manipulative for herself and the other is manipulative for herself. But Dominik is a victim in this; just remember that. Show some sympathy for him,'' he said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Morgan and Dominik's romantic relationship.

