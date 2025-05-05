Raquel Rodriguez reveals new nickname amid Liv Morgan's WWE hiatus

Raquel Rodriguez revealed a new nickname amid Liv Morgan's WWE hiatus. Morgan and Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch on the episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

In an interview on the Battleground podcast, Rodriguez shared that she wanted to capture a singles title in the company. The veteran made it known that she had her sights set on the Women's Intercontinental Championship but also suggested that she could battle Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega. Rodriguez also referred to herself as "Rack Em Up Raquel" during the conversation.

"When Becky [Lynch] and Lyra [Valkyria] finish doing what they're doing, I'm going to come back for that Intercontinental Title because God didn't bless me with these two big, beautiful shoulders so that I can only hold one title. It makes no sense. I should have another one. I'll go pay a little visit to SmackDown and to the new US title holder, Zelina Vega. I would love to crush that little chickita one more time. Just racking them up. That's a t-shirt, Rack Em Up Raquel," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

Liv Morgan has been cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and is on a brief hiatus from the company for the role.

Former WWE star wants to face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

WWE legend Layla recently revealed that she would like to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez someday.

Speaking with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, Layla suggested she reunite with Michelle McCool to battle the Women's Tag Team Champions. McCool was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame last month during WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Ad

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said. [From 15:41 to 16:16]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Raquel Rodriguez is a former NXT Women's Champion but has never won a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Morgan and Rodriguez during their reign as Women's Tag Team Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More