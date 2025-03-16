Best Wishes to WWE star JD McDonagh

Former WWE World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh suffered a near-career-ending injury on Monday Night RAW in January during a match against The War Raiders. McDonagh suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs in the bout. Yet, the 35-year-old chose to complete the match, which earned him a lot of respect backstage and from the fans.

Following the brutal spot, JD McDonagh presented an update, confirming his rib injury. The Irish Ace is recovering from his injury and is expected to be out of action past WrestleMania.

Today is JD McDonagh’s birthday and the Judgment Day member shared his thoughts via an Instagram post, thanking his fans, fellow superstars, and legends for warm wishes and making his day more memorable.

Here’s what McDonagh had to say:

“35, still alive and we both split the G first time on my birthday!! 💪🏻 I woke up this morning to texts from friends, family, and my childhood heroes, feeling super grateful today. Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes,” wrote JD McDonagh.

JD McDonagh opens up about his recovery from injury

Recently, JD McDonagh had a fun interview on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel where the Judgment Day member answered multiple questions. He also provided an update about his rehab from injury.

McDonagh revealed he was doing skipping and light cardio, and he has now started doing some heavy activities. But, he has not taken a bump yet.

"I've been in the gym. I was doing skipping and really low-impact cardio for a couple of weeks, and now I've kind of progressed in doing Pilates and other non-impactful [activities]. So, I haven't taken a bump yet," McDonagh said.

With WrestleMania season looming, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the Irish Ace in the coming months and when he will return to television from injury.

We at Sportskeeda wish JD McDonagh a happy birthday.

