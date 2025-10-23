Best wishes to WWE star Kelani Jordan

WWE Superstar Kelani Jordan has become one of the most popular names in the Stamford-based promotion's developmental show. The star currently holds the TNA Knockouts World Championship and has been putting the title on the line regularly in NXT.Since dethroning Lei Ying Lee (fka Xia Li) as the TNA Knockouts World Champion, Kelani Jordan has defended her title against multiple opponents in TNA and during several NXT house shows. Her latest title defense came against PJ Vasa on an NXT live event on October 18, 2025, in Dade City, Florida.We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to the former NXT Women's North American Champion on her birthday. Kelani turned 26 on October 22, 2025. On this special day, Jordan's partner and current SmackDown star, Carmelo Hayes, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her. Melo uploaded a picture of Kelani and sent an emotional message in the post's caption.The former NXT Champion called Jordan a &quot;real-life angel&quot; and wrote that words weren't enough to express how much he loved her. Hayes also addressed her as his &quot;future Wife.&quot;&quot;Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and a real-life angel. Words on an Instagram post could never do justice on the amount of love I have for her. My future Wife. She knows what’s up. Enjoy your day, babe ❤️‍🔥 @kelani_wwe,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star Kelani Jordan replied to Carmelo HayesCarmelo Hayes' aforementioned Instagram post caught Kelani Jordan's attention, and she left a comment on it. The current TNA Knockouts World Champion expressed her love for Hayes, writing that God knew she needed him in her life.&quot;Aweeee, I love you so much, my fiancé 💕🥹 you’re the best! God knew I needed you 😘,&quot; she commented.Check out a screenshot of her comment below:Screenshot of Kelani Jordan's comment [Image credit: Carmelo Hayes' Instagram]It will be interesting to see what WWE and TNA Wrestling have planned for Kelani Jordan's title reign going forward.