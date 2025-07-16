Best wishes to WWE Superstar Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is part of the main event storyline on WWE RAW at present, since he was recently destroyed by Roman Reigns. Bron Breakker was Reigns' intended target, but since both men are now working together, Reed was also taken out.

It's clear that there will be some revenge coming from Breakker and Reed, but that could take a few weeks to put together. Ahead of SummerSlam, it seems that Bronson Reed has an interesting milestone to celebrate, since the former champion made his WWE debut six years ago today.

On the July 17, 2019, episode of NXT, Reed made his debut as a face as part of the NXT Breakout tournament, where he was able to defeat Dexter Lumis, but was later knocked out of the competition by Cameron Grimes.

Of course, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Reed, who was released from the company back in August 2021, before later being called back to help The Miz in December 2022.

Bronson Reed has become a main event player since his WWE return

Bronson Reed has been part of some high-profile storylines since his WWE return, most notably in last year's WarGames match as well as the current story with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Of course, Reed was injured at WarGames, which kept him out of action for several months. Interestingly, when he returned to WWE earlier this year, he opted to align with Seth Rollins, with whom he had a major feud ahead of his injury.

The current situation surrounding Seth Rollins' stable is questionable since it's unclear what is holding the four men together. Paul Heyman appears to be the mastermind and now needs to ensure that he has a plan for the returning Roman Reigns if Seth Rollins is out of action for an extended period of time.

