Best wishes to WWE Superstar Chad Gable!

Chad Gable has firmly established himself as one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster. However, the American Made leader hit a little snafu recently as he suffered an injury. He has now successfully undergone surgery for the same.

Ad

It was recently reported that Gable has been dealing with an injury and is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future. The former tag team champion was written off WWE programming by a backstage attack from Penta. He bid his goodbye on RAW last night, where a new El Grande Americano also appeared.

Chad Gable has completed the first step necessary to return to in-ring action. The American Made leader underwent successful surgery, and he updated about the same through a post on social media. Gable added that he will return to action soon.

Ad

Trending

"I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!" Gable wrote.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to extend our best wishes to Gable and hope to see him return to action better than ever!

Chad Gable got replaced on WWE RAW

As everyone is already aware, Chad Gable was the person behind the El Grande Americano mask. However, that changed last night on RAW as a new Americano appeared after Gable left the arena to deal with his injury.

Ad

Fans were quick to realise that the new person behind the mask was Ludwig Kaiser. The former Imperium member has not competed in the last couple of months and was only seen in the background during backstage segments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gable also held the WWE Speed Championship as the masked luchador. However, with Ludwig Kaiser silently replacing the American Made leader, the former Imperium member will likely continue to defend the title as El Grande Americano.

There is currently no timeline for Gable's return from injury. However, there are speculations that he could be out for the rest of 2025. A match against Ludwig Kaiser seems likely when the former tag team champion makes his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action