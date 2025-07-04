Best wishes to WWE Superstar CM Punk!

CM Punk is arguably one of the biggest names in WWE ever since he made his return to the company back in 2023. The former World Champion initially walked away from the Stamford-based promotion following the 2014 Royal Rumble, and there was a belief that he would never return.

Interestingly, today marks quite the occasion for CM Punk, since it's the 19-year anniversary of his official debut in WWE.

Punk made his official debut as part of WWE's brand of ECW on July 4th, 2006. The former World Champion was seen as the face of ECW for several years before he moved to the main roster and started making a name for himself in the main event scene of RAW and SmackDown.

The Straight Edge Superstar has feuded with many top names throughout his tenure in WWE, like The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, The Rock, Rey Mysterio, and more. Punk is a five-time World Champion in WWE. He even held the WWE Championship for 434 days in his iconic run.

CM Punk tried a number of different avenues before eventually returning to WWE

It was an interesting few years for Punk after his WWE exit in 2014, he tried his hand at UFC, before finding his feet in AEW in 2021, two years after the promotion got its start.

CM Punk seemed happy at AEW before issues with Tony Khan and his roster surfaced. It eventually led to the veteran making his shocking WWE homecoming in his hometown of Chicago for Survivor Series back in 2023.

It has been almost two years since that huge pop and one of the most shocking WWE returns, and Punk has been pushing to lift that World Championship ever since.

CM Punk recently had an altercation with Gunther after coming up short to John Cena at Night of Champions, so he could decide to go after a different World Championship when he has finally settled his issues with Seth Rollins.

