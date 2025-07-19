Best wishes to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been on the sidelines since April, prior to WWE WrestleMania 41, due to a neck injury. A new report has provided an update on the star's status.Owens was on one of the best runs of his WWE career before an injury derailed his career. The Prizefighter was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but he announced a few weeks before the show that he wouldn't be able to compete due to a neck injury. He added that the injury would require surgery, but they decided to wait for a few months to allow the body to heal as much as possible.Fightful Select has now provided an update on the situation, noting that Kevin Owens underwent surgery on July 18 and it was a success. We would like to wish the former Universal Champion the best wishes in his recovery and hope to see him return to action better than ever.Kevin Owens detailed a serious accident he and another WWE star were involved inKevin Owens was involved in a dune buggy accident during his previous visit to Saudi Arabia. Speaking on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, The Prizefighter revealed that Cathy Kelly was with him in the buggy, and he was really worried for the female star:&quot;Going through the dunes, great time, amazing time. And then as we go up a dune, I see the buggy in front of us almost go. And in my head, I go, ‘Oh, we’re gonna go.’ And as we start going, in my head, I go, 'Cathy doesn’t know how to keep her f***ing hands in.' I just reached around and grabbed her arms, and as we’re rolling, I’m holding on to her,&quot; Owens recalled.Owens has been touted as one of the most friendly and helpful stars in the WWE locker room. His injury was a big setback for the company, and the whole wrestling world came together to wish The Prizefighter all the best. However, there is a slight possibility that KO may never wrestle again.