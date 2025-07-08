Best wishes to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and his Bloodline

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since April when Bron Breakker attacked him, but he could be set to make his return in the build-up to SummerSlam.

While the original Bloodline is currently split across WWE brands, with Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns heading in different directions, it's worth noting that today marks four years since the group originally came together.

On July 9, 2021, the family officially came together after a feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, with his brother Jimmy later returning from injury to be part of the storyline.

The Usos and Reigns occasionally teamed up as The Bloodline before they all reunited in 2021 and were on the same page to kickstart The Bloodline Saga, which went on to become one of the major reasons for the company's success.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa were later recruited as members of the group, but the original Bloodline, established in 2021, consisted of Paul Heyman, Reigns, and The Usos.

It's hard to believe that today marks three years since The Tribal Chief was born, and it could now be the same month when Reigns makes his return and debuts a new character.

Roman Reigns could return without his Tribal Chief character

As already noted, all of the original members of The Bloodline are doing their own thing at present. Solo Sikoa has formed his own group, comprising himself, JC Mateo, and The Tongans, and he has now dubbed this his MFT, marking the official end to The Bloodline saga.

When Reigns returns to WWE, he will go after Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman following their recent betrayal. The OTC is no longer the head of his family or his Bloodline, which means that it's likely he will return with a different character.

Speculation believes that Reigns will be back in WWE before next month's SummerSlam, so it will be interesting to see where he fits in and if he will return on RAW or SmackDown.

