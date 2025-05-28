Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins 

Seth Rollins is at the top of his game in WWE currently as he's leading his own stable with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on his side. Amid this, it's time for The Visionary to celebrate as he has just turned 39!

Rollins has been with WWE since 2010 and has grown to become one of its biggest stars, both in terms of popularity and work rate. His career took a new turn at WrestleMania 41 when he turned heel and aligned with Heyman. As it stands today, Seth Rollins is arguably the biggest heel in all of WWE right now. He has also qualified for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank match next month.

A popular Twitter/X user recently shared a post mentioning that Rollins had just turned 39 on May 28, 2025. Check out the tweet below:

It's also worth noting that Rollins' rival and former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns, also celebrated his birthday a few days back, turning 40.

Seth Rollins is a favorite to win the MITB match

This year's Men's MITB match is shaping up to be a star-studded affair with Rollins, Penta, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa being confirmed as the participants.

Two more stars are yet to qualify for the Ladder match. It's safe to say that, going by how heavyweights like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are at his corner, The Visionary is among the favorites to unhook the MITB briefcase come June 7th.

Breakker and Reed were also instrumental in Rollins' win on RAW, where they took out Sami Zayn out of the equation, thus helping their leader qualify. The biggest roadblock in his way, however, is the several enemies he has made.

Not just Zayn and CM Punk, but Roman Reigns also has a score to settle with Seth Rollins. There's no doubt California fans would erupt in cheers if Reigns came out to attack his former stablemate at Money in the Bank 2025.

