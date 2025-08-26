Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Sol Ruca!

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 26, 2025 07:58 GMT
Wishes go out to the double champion (image via WWE)
Sol Ruca is a double champion (Image via wwe.com)

Sol Ruca has been making headlines over the past few weeks as the Women's Speed Champion, with her future currently unknown. That being said, it seems that she has something to celebrate today, as the Women's North American Champion turns 26 on August 26, 2025.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ruca has climbed through the ranks in WWE NXT over the past few years. At such a young age, her innovative moveset has made her one of the most popular stars in the company.

She has made several appearances on the main roster, which shows that when she's ready to make the move permanent, she could be one of the women who could carry the women's division for years.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ruca already has a loyal fanbase behind her and arguably one of the best finishing moves in the company at present.

Ad

Sol Ruca is still recognized as WWE Women's Speed Champion

One of the biggest news stories in recent weeks is that WWE Speed has seemingly been cancelled. This has left the champions with no idea what is happening.

El Grande Americano and Sol Ruca currently hold the titles, even though the show is no longer available on X. After several weeks of rumors and speculation that WWE had ended its deal with X for the show, it was revealed that the Speed championships would now become part of WWE NXT.

Ad
Ad

NXT general manager Ava announced that the two titles would be contested on TV instead of social media moving forward, meaning that there could be several main roster crossovers.

El Grande Americano is on the RAW brand at present, but hasn't wrestled for several weeks. He would need to be part of NXT in order to defend his title, since this is now where the Speed titles will be defended and could well change hands.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications