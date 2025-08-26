Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Sol Ruca!

Sol Ruca has been making headlines over the past few weeks as the Women's Speed Champion, with her future currently unknown. That being said, it seems that she has something to celebrate today, as the Women's North American Champion turns 26 on August 26, 2025.Dumi @dumitru_05LINKHappy Birthday Sol Ruca 🟦⚜️She it's one of the youngster from NXT and the future of the WWEToday she it's now 26th year old So it's now a big girl.I hope you gonna have a good birthday and your friend and fans gonna celebrate with you.HAPPY BIRTHDAY SOLRuca has climbed through the ranks in WWE NXT over the past few years. At such a young age, her innovative moveset has made her one of the most popular stars in the company.She has made several appearances on the main roster, which shows that when she's ready to make the move permanent, she could be one of the women who could carry the women's division for years.Ruca already has a loyal fanbase behind her and arguably one of the best finishing moves in the company at present.Sol Ruca is still recognized as WWE Women's Speed ChampionOne of the biggest news stories in recent weeks is that WWE Speed has seemingly been cancelled. This has left the champions with no idea what is happening.El Grande Americano and Sol Ruca currently hold the titles, even though the show is no longer available on X. After several weeks of rumors and speculation that WWE had ended its deal with X for the show, it was revealed that the Speed championships would now become part of WWE NXT.NXT general manager Ava announced that the two titles would be contested on TV instead of social media moving forward, meaning that there could be several main roster crossovers.El Grande Americano is on the RAW brand at present, but hasn't wrestled for several weeks. He would need to be part of NXT in order to defend his title, since this is now where the Speed titles will be defended and could well change hands.