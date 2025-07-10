Best wishes to WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer has established herself as a prominent member of the WWE's women's division in a short time. The Dark Angel is set to be in action at the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event. Before the show, she reached a huge milestone with the company.

La Primera joined the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2024, after which she was assigned to the NXT brand. She did not take long to prove herself to the WWE Universe, as she won the NXT North American Championship and NXT Women's Championship within months of making her in-ring debut. Vaquer quickly moved to the main roster after dropping the titles.

Stephanie Vaquer has had a rapid ascent in WWE since her arrival, and is now a prominent part of the RAW brand. She joined the company on July 10, 2024, with Shawn Michaels breaking the news on his social media account. Thus, The Dark Angel has now officially completed a year with the organization.

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to Vaquer on reaching the milestone.

WWE veteran sarcastically calls Stephanie Vaquer "The Goat"

While Stephanie Vaquer has taken the WWE women's division by storm, she has not made that great of an impression on Vince Russo. The wrestling veteran recently took a shot at The Dark Angel, calling her out for the horns she wears during her entrances.

"What I learned tonight about Vaquer [is] that she's come to take over the women's division. Everybody better beware because she seemed focused. She seemed serious. I—I believed her. Um, she's wearing the ram horns. Why? I have no idea. Is that because she's the goat? That is so brilliant. That was above my head," Russo said. [From 41:17 onwards]

Vaquer will be in action at Evolution 2025, where she will be a part of a battle royal. She is one of the favorites to win the match and go on to challenge for the world title at Clash in Paris.

