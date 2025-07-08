Vince Russo mockingly calls former women’s champion in WWE the GOAT (Exclusive)

WWE has a lot of talented young stars in the women's division currently. Three such talents made the move to the main roster from NXT after WrestleMania 41, and two of them are already champions. Roxanne Perez and Giulia made the move to RAW and SmackDown, respectively.
Soon afterward, Perez became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and Giulia won the Women's United States Championship. The other star who made the jump to the main roster is Stephanie Vaquer, who seems to have a bright future ahead of her. The former NXT Women's Champion and the former Women's North American Champion has already impressed fans with her matches and her charismatic presence.
Addressing The Dark Angel on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo mocked La Primera. Sticking to the sarcastic approach that he followed throughout the episode, Vince mockingly called Stephanie Vaquer the GOAT, referencing the horns she wears as part of her entrance gear.
"What I learned tonight about Vaquer [is] that she's come to take over the women's division. Everybody better beware because she seemed focused. She seemed serious. I—I believed her. Um, she's wearing the ram horns. Why? I have no idea. Is that because she's the goat? That is so brilliant. That was above my head," Russo said. [From 41:17 onwards]
Stephanie Vaquer is expected to be part of the upcoming WWE Evolution Premium Live Event. The former NXT Women's North American Champion will participate in the Battle Royal scheduled for the show. The winner of the Battle Royal will receive a championship match at Clash in Paris.
