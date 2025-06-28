Best wishes to WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of the biggest power couples in WWE. The couple has been married since 2021 and has now reached a huge milestone in their relationship.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch started dating in early 2019 and soon made their relationship public. They got engaged in August 2019, with WWE officially announcing the engagement on their website. They welcomed their first and only child, Roux, in December 2020, and got married a few months later.
The Man and The Visionary have gone from strength to strength in their time together. The couple got married on June 29, 2021, and thus, today marks their four years of togetherness. We would like to send the power couple our best wishes on their special day.
Becky Lynch recently heaped praise on WWE star and her husband, Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch is one of Seth Rollins' biggest fans and has always been vocal about her support for her husband. She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for The Visionary before his triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, where he, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns main evented Night One of the two-night event.
There is no one in this business that works harder or is more dedicated or who gives back more than @wwerollins. At every WWE show you’ll find him backstage at the monitor watching every match and ready to give advice to whoever wants to pick his brain. He spends his free time training his wrestling students and watching their matches and giving feedback. He is actually the best wrestler in the world. He is also the best and most loving father and husband in the world. And we cannot wait to watch him as he steps into the main event of wrestlemania tonight. He is everything he says he is and so so much more. Lynch wrote.
Seth Rollins won the triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, where he turned heel and aligned with Paul Heyman. Becky Lynch also made her return on Night Two of the show and won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she soon lost the title and turned heel after betraying her former partner, Lyra Valkyria.
The power couple is currently thriving in the company, with Rollins being this year's Money in the Bank winner while Lynch holds the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
