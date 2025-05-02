Best Wishes to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the world today, and celebrated a special day this past Thursday.

Ad

It was officially Tiffy Time at WrestleMania 41 when Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair in a hard-hitting, physical match. She survived a bruising challenge against one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, coming out with blood, sweat, bruises and scratches.

On the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown, Stratton faced Jade Cargill in one-on-one action. However, it ended after Naomi attacked Cargill, and Nia Jax took the champ out with The Annihilator.

A couple of days before the latest SmackDown show, Tiffany Stratton celebrated her 26th birthday. Best wishes to the reigning WWE Women's Champion on her special day.

Ad

Trending

Ad

It's unclear what's in store for Stratton on SmackDown, but she'll likely want to get revenge on Nia Jax. Stratton and Jax have history as former best friends until Tiffany cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia on the January 3 episode of SmackDown to win the WWE Women's Title.

Tiffany Stratton opens up on what happened between her and Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania 41

Speaking to Forbes' Alfred Konuwa on Wrestlemania After Dark at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Tiffany Stratton revealed what the conversation was like with Charlotte Flair after their match. Their feud went personal very quickly, with some awkward jabs at each other.

Ad

"Yeah, me and Charlotte, of course, you know, after the match, it's kind of like a sportsmanship thing, and we say, 'Good game.' She said she's proud of me, but yeah, everything's good," Stratton said.

Expand Tweet

Stratton added that the saying 'never meet your heroes' encapsulated her feud with Charlotte, especially when things got personal. However, she doesn't have any regrets because she believes everything happens for a reason, and things between her and her idol are good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More