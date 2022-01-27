"Adam always inspired me" - Beth Phoenix on Edge's current run in WWE

Beth Phoenix has commented on The Rated-R Superstar stepping back into the ring after a nine-your hiatus.

The two stars have had a very successful career in WWE, and at the Royal Rumble, they'll add another accolade to their long list of accomplishments. The Grit Couple will team up for the first time ever to face The Miz and Maryse at the upcoming premium live event.

During a recent interview with News18, Beth Phoenix was asked for her thoughts on Edge's second run in WWE and if it has been a motivating factor for her to make a comeback.

"So, Adam [Edge] always inspired me, long before this run with the WWE. (...) He did hundreds of auditions, went to LA for pilot seasons. I think the one thing to mention here is Adam’s wrestling career, all that he ever wanted to do from the time he was little, was torn away from him. He did not make the choice to walk way. He had this thing he had earned, taken and so he had to adjust. He did not let it distract him, he did not spiral down; he had grief and he dealt with it and then he funnelled that energy in a positive way," Phoenix said.

Beth Phoenix says she's excited to compete at the Royal Rumble event

The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated and exciting WWE shows of the year. Like many fans, Beth Phoenix said she's very excited for the upcoming premium live event.

The Glamazon added that teaming up with Edge is a "lifetime opportunity," and she's grateful for it.

"I get this once in a lifetime opportunity to tag with my husband, and steal his entrance music for the evening and perform together and kind of fulfil together a lot of our dreams, lot of the table talks that has happened over the years. It is my favourite pay per view, favourite event and to be there with my entire family and to perform will be great."

Edge made his shocking and historic return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble and went on to win the match the following year.

Are you excited to see Phoenix team up with her husband? Do you think they will come out victorious against The Miz and Maryse? Sound off below!

