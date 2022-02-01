"I felt so damn weak" – Beth Phoenix reflects on self-esteem issues

Beth Phoenix took to social media to reflect upon her struggles with confidence and self-esteem.

The Glamazon recently made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. At the premium live event, she teamed up with her husband Edge to take on the team of another real-life couple, The Miz and Maryse. Phoenix has made her fair share of history at the Royal Rumble, having become the second woman to enter the Men's Rumble Match in 2010, where she eliminated The Great Khali.

However, this past weekend at the Rumble seemed to be a personal victory rather than a professional one for the returning star due to internal issues that she has overcome. Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to praise the love she feels from her husband Edge. She also touched on the contrast she felt between herself and The Glamazon character:

"The Glamazon was powerful, even though inside I felt so damn weak." Phoenix added: "As I walked out last night, I had the realization that something in me has drastically changed. When I see the look on his face, I feel so loved."

Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted in 2017. The Glamazon is a former Divas Champion and a three-time Women's Champion.

Beth Phoenix left the NXT commentator team in 2021

After a very successful in-ring career, Beth Phoenix became a full-time commentator on NXT. Many fans saw her style of announcing to be much like her wrestling: hard-hitting and straight to the point.

However, in December of 2021, on the eve of the NXT War Games, the former Women's Champion announced that she would be stepping down as a commentator to focus on her family life.

