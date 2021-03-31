Beth Phoenix shares the struggles associated with being a woman in wrestling

Beth Phoenix is one of the most prominent figures in pro wrestling history. The former WWE Superstar is an icon in the business and an idol to several women in wrestling today.

However, the road was not a smooth one for The Glamazon as she had to go through a lot of struggle to reach the position she is in today.

Appearing on the Busted Open podcast, Beth Phoenix discussed the numerous struggles that women have to go through to make it in pro wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer drew some examples from her own life.

"I would say, number one, injuries and setbacks and doubting myself and dealing with eating disorders and unhealthily trying to change my body image. Also struggling with the sexuality aspect of wrestling for a long time. You know when I was an indie wrestler, I didn't wear makeup, I didn't do my hair, I was just playing this character that I wanted to be and I thought that was enough. At the time that I was trying to get into the business, get into the WWE, there was an image to the women that was heavily sexualized and I had to kind of put that cape on and play that character and there was a lot of discomfort there for me for a long time. So I would say that it was not being authentic with myself and that was some of the ugly."

Beth Phoenix discussed how difficult it was for her to transition from a role where she could be herself on the indie scene to having to apply makeup and do hair while working with WWE.

Beth Phoenix will be joined in the Hall of Fame by Molly Holly

Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer and is one of only 14 women to receive the honor. However, The Glamazon will now be joined by one of her good friends, Molly Holly.

Molly Holly was the first person to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame Class of 2021, and Beth Phoenix couldn't have been happier. In fact, she had been advocating for it for quite some time.

