"It's like his magic superpower!" - Beth Phoenix on Edge's miraculous comeback story [Exclusive]

Beth Phoenix has opened up on the process and the emotions behind Edge's recent comeback.

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, The Glamazon went into detail on supporting the Rated R Superstar in his return plans, as well as her happiness in seeing her husband back to doing what he does best.

Here's what Beth Phoenix had to say on Edge's return to the ring:

"There was a lot of grief when adam was forced to retire the first time in 2011. He just wrapped his head around that and, like always, he picked himself back up and was like “Well, I have to move forward and be prepared for a life without wrestling.” Fortunately we were able to have our family at that time, our two daughters. We had a lot going on at that time, he was acting and we’d kind of left wrestling in the rear-view. But this miraculous crack in the door, this opening, where he began to entertain “Well, maybe this is possible?” But we certainly never thought it would come to this point. Or rather, I never thought. But it seems like Adam has this ability to manifest things, whatever he dreams up, he can just make it happen. I don’t know. It’s like his magic superpower!"

Beth Phoenix comments on the parallels between Edge's retirement and comeback

Many fans have noticed some surprising coincidences when it comes to the numbers involved in Edge's return, compared to his retirement. It seems The Glamazon is also well aware of some of the coincidences fans have picked up on:

"I’m just so happy for him because there’s so many amazing parallels. You know, this WrestleMania is the ten-year anniversary of his retirement, his last match. And the Royal Rumble was eleven years from when he won the prior Royal Rumble. There’s just all these magical numbers… It’s really special, especially in a time and place in our world where having some positivity is super huge right now. I love that the world gets to share in this adventure with us."

Edge is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.