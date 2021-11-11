Beth Phoenix opens up about unique way she earned money in her early career

Beth Phoenix was an integral part of the women's division in WWE. She had a legitimate background in amateur wrestling which she coupled with ferociousness and strength in her character.

She was the first female to be selected on her school's varsity wrestling team. Her versatile skills and capabilities paved the way for several female superstars in WWE.

The Glamazon entered the main roster in 2006 and received a monumental push from the organization. She was acknowledged and appreciated by the WWE universe for her unique style and intensity.

Beth opened up about the significance of music and how it influenced her early life in a session with WWE’s The Bump. The show was also used to promote her maiden EP titled Stone Rose & Bone.

“Prior to working for WWE, I used to fund my indie habit working as a pianist,” Phoenix revealed. “I played weddings, funerals, so I was in the wedding singer business, so to speak. I’ve been playing piano since I was 5-years-old. I led choirs; I’ve been part of choirs". Beth added.

Beth Phoenix noted the cathartic element of music and how it acts as an emotional band aid.

“During the pandemic, I was working virtually, you know, going through a lot of emotions – sadness and fear – and music has always been a big therapy for me in my life. So, this album kind of spawned from that, you know, being able to process things and to put out something good into the world when we were getting a lot of negativity.” stated Phoenix.

Phoenix revealed exclusive footage from her debut music video Find Your Why. She also made sure to show her appreciation for the highly talented Jeremy Borash who had glued together a functioning video production setup.

“What an amazing experience. I’ve done a lot of live performances in music, but I’ve never gotten to do the recording side of things. The WWE music group and also Jeremy Borash, who shot the video, put so much time and effort [into it]. It was something that I asked him to do because of how talented he is, and he did that for me, so I’m grateful for his talent,”. commented Beth Phoenix.

Beth Phoenix was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the age of 36

Beth Phoenix has every right to be included among the legends that have shaped the wrestling world.

She made her impressive debut at a time when models and Diva Search competitors were gaining momentum. Notable wrestlers like Lita and Trish Stratus moved on from the company.

Being one of the few women who has simultaneously held both the Women's and Divas Championship, Beth Phoenix was one of the true standouts of her era.

The Glamazon made the most out of the opportunities she was given and is part of some of the greatest moments in WWE history.

