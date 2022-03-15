×
Beth Phoenix posts upsetting three-word response to Edge's WWE RAW promo

Beth Phoenix isn't sure what's happening with her husband
Modified Mar 15, 2022 07:33 AM IST
News

Edge has become a different person on WWE RAW since his return to the company, and his actions towards AJ Styles have showcased his new attitude.

A few weeks ago, Edge attacked Styles and delivered a con-chair-to to the former WWE Champion. The Phenomenal One has been sidelined ever since.

The Rated-R Superstar has since changed his appearance and persona, as a new theme and dark lighting have become part of his presentation. But it appears as though his wife Beth Phoenix isn't a fan of the shift.

The former WWE Women's Champion took to social media during WWE RAW to make it clear that she didn't recognize this version of her husband.

This isn’t you

This message is a follow-up from last week, where Phoenix revealed that she was worried about her husband.

Edge cut a dark promo on WWE RAW to warn AJ Styles ahead of WrestleMania

No words.@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw https://t.co/GNoFC5pyxc

Edge and AJ Styles have history, as The Rated-R Superstar eliminated Styles from the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. Edge delivered a spear to Styles that separated his shoulder. He then threw Styles over the top rope to remove him from the bout. Doctors subsequently tended to The Phenomenal One at ringside.

Styles hasn't forgotten this outcome; Edge's actions deprived him of a shot at the WrestleMania bout, and their looming clash could allow him to exact some revenge. Despite Styles being the man who needs to send a message, Edge has gone through a drastic makeover and become a much darker character.

This week on RAW, Edge called out Roman Reigns and noted he couldn't even lace his boots. He then noted that Styles might not make it to WrestleMania, given the injuries that the former champion suffered a few weeks ago.

What do you think about the WWE Hall of Famer's new character? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon 1
