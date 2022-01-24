Beth Phoenix hails The Miz as one of the most durable superstars ever

Former WWE Divas Champion Beth Phoenix has showered praise on her Royal Rumble 2022 opponent The Miz.

Beth will be teaming up with her husband Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse at the premium live event scheduled for January 29th. The Miz, who has mostly played a heel character in the promotion, has been the most active wrestler out of the four above-mentioned athletes. Unlike Phoenix and Edge, he never retired; instead, he has consistently been part of the WWE roster for well over a decade.

In a recent interview with Daily Star Online, Beth Phoenix stated that The Miz has done a remarkable job of never giving up, though he often garners negative responses from the fans.

"To have the thick skin to spend all these years not getting the approval that you deserve and portrayed as a heel all these years – that is tough," said Phoenix. "It’s not easy to go out there and have people screaming at you that you suck every single day. But Mike knows that that’s his role, and what he’s great at is that he provokes emotion in people and that is a talent that not many people have."

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised The Miz's longevity and labeled him one of the most consistent, durable performers in WWE history.

“I have admiration for his longevity and for how hard he’s worked," Phoenix continued. "He is one of the hardest working, consistent and durable performers we’ve ever had in WWE. We don’t talk about it much, but he’s also one of the most decorated performers we’ve ever had in WWE."

Beth Phoenix to set unique record at Royal Rumble 2022

Phoenix along with her opponent Maryse, is set to create history at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

The two athletes will become the first two women superstars who have battled each other in three different decades. Beth Phoenix shared this fact on Twitter:

Les Gaulois du Catch @GauloisDuCatch Anecdote : Au Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix et Maryse seront les premières femmes à s'affronter sur 3 décennies différentes dans l'histoire de la WWE ! Anecdote : Au Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix et Maryse seront les premières femmes à s'affronter sur 3 décennies différentes dans l'histoire de la WWE ! https://t.co/lGNYSkWfXf

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think The Miz deserves more respect than he has received? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of The Miz? Yes No 8 votes so far