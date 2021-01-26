Beth Phoenix reacts to Edge's big Royal Rumble announcement 

Beth Phoenix seems surprised after learning that Edge will be entering the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Edge made an appearance via satellite and made a big announcement in regards to the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Edge revealed that he will be entering the annual free-for-all. Soon after Edge's major announcement, his wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter, and it seems like The Rated-R Superstar's revelation came as a shock to her.

Check out Beth Phoenix's tweet in response to Edge's announcement, below:

Wait. HE SAID WHAT — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 26, 2021

Edge has one goal in mind, and it is to win the big one at WrestleMania

Edge made his heartstopping return to WWE after nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He came very close to winning it all, before being thrown out by Roman Reigns. He then kicked off a feud with Randy Orton, leading to a major WrestleMania encounter between the two Superstars. Edge won the outing, but went on to lose 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' to Orton at Backlash.

At Backlash, Edge suffered a triceps injury, which put him out of action for months on end. Edge had opened up on his hiatus following the injury, a short while ago:

"I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don't know. It's a different thing. You don't realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement."

Edge is now all set to enter the 2021 Royal Rumble match. It remains to be seen whether he has it in him to win the 30-Man match and go on to headline WrestleMania 37. Edge won the Royal Rumble match in 2010, and his fans would want nothing but to see him win it again this time around.