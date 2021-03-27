Beth Phoenix reacts to Edge snapping on WWE SmackDown

Beth Phoenix has posted a Twitter reaction to her husband Edge snapping on WWE SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge officially turned heel on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The opening segment of the show saw Edge delivering a vicious Spear to Bryan and then attacking him with a chair. Things only worsened as SmackDown came to a conclusion.

Edge attacked both Roman Reigns and Bryan with a chair in the final segment of the show. The Tribal Chief managed to somehow roll out of the ring while a fallen Bryan was on the receiving end of an elbow to the back by Edge. He also attacked WWE producers Pat Buck and Jamie Noble with chair shots.

Beth Phoenix was watching it all unfold and it seems like she is as stunned as the WWE Universe. The former Divas Champion took to Twitter and posted a question for Edge. Check it out below:

What did you do. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 27, 2021

Edge is as fierce as he's ever been

The Rated-R Superstar's demeanor has undergone a sudden transformation over the past few days as WrestleMania 37 is approaching closer. The former World Champion is hell-bent on winning the big one again at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Edge will be facing both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal title at WrestleMania 37.

Edge knows what it means to be WWE's top belt holder. He ruled WWE SmackDown as the brand's World Champion back in the day. His stint as a heel on WWE SmackDown at that time established him as one of the most hated guys in WWE history. Edge won this year's Royal Rumble match and the next feat that he wants to achieve is to hold the Universal title in his hands.

Do you think Edge will walk out of WrestleMania 37 as the new Universal Champion? Sound off in the comment section.