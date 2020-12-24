Beth Phoenix reacts to Edge winning Slammy Award for Return of the Year

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is this year's recipient of the Slammy Award for "Return of the Year", for his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV. WWE on FOX posted about the same on its official Twitter handle, and the tweet garnered a response from Edge's wife and fellow Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.

On this day 😉 @EdgeRatedR wins the #Slammy Award for Return of the Year! pic.twitter.com/6qEx79KckR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 23, 2020

Phoenix stated that good things happen to good people who work hard towards their goals. Check out her full tweet HERE.

Edge's WWE return was something fans hadn't expected in their wildest dreams

Edge retired from WWE a week after WrestleMania 27 in 2011 where he defeated Alberto Del Rio to retain his World title. Edge revealed that his neck injury had gotten worse and he was in a condition where continuing in the ring would probably lead to a disaster. He remained out of action for nine long years.

During the 2020 Royal Rumble match, the sea of fans erupted in unison when Edge made his big return to WWE, and his eyes told the whole story. Edge went on to have a strong showing in the match, and came very close to winning the whole thing.

Edge then had a months-long rivalry with Randy Orton, with his final match taking place at Backlash 2020. Edge suffered an injury during the match, and is currently out of action.