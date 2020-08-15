Beth Phoenix reveals why she was angry with Edge after WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was recently a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. The Glamazon discussed a number of topics during her appearance on the podcast including Edge's match at WrestleMania 36.

Beth Phoenix shared an interesting story, revealing why she was angry at Edge after his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. Phoenix said that she was waiting for Edge to sent her a message after his match against Randy Orton but instead only got a message a couple of hours later:

So, it was interesting because Adam got some heat from me because after he finished his WrestleMania match - this was his first big singles match back, he was so excited. So, you're just reveling in the moment. He was at the Performance Center and I'm home. And I'm sweating bullets waiting for that text, or something like, 'I'm OK.' And it was like a good two or three hours before I heard from him. I knew what time they started, and I was like, 'wait a minute.' He finally told me he was OK. And I gave him hell over that, but I'm just worried. H/T: WINC

Edge faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. This was his first singles match since his WWE return at the Royal Rumble earlier this January.

Beth Phoenix opens up about Edge's injury at WWE Backlash

1️⃣ year ago today... the SPEAR heard round the world!! @EdgeRatedR



Relive it on WWE Network ▶️ https://t.co/ojSzMVfyKy pic.twitter.com/pgWfE6nq9w — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 11, 2020

Edge is currently out injured with torn triceps he suffered at WWE Backlash during his match against Randy Orton. Phoenix opened up about Edge's injury at WWE Backlash. She said that Edge texted her right after the match and told her his arm was bothering him. She added that Edge found out about the extent of the injury after an MRI the following morning:

And so then, after 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,' he texts me right away. But he said, 'I'm OK. My arm's bothering me a little bit but I'm OK', because we didn't really know the extent of it that night. And then he went for an MRI the next morning, and unfortunately, they told us the news that it was torn. I'm a wrestler too. I know how injuries happen. This is not the best way to look at it, but it could have been something worse. 'This is something you will heal from. You'll be OK'. And he's got to put the work in. H/T: WINC

We don't yet know when Edge can return to action but it could be some time near the end of this year.