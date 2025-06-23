Beth Phoenix sends emotional message after WWE legend signs new star to TNA Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message after a legend handed up-and-coming stars TNA Wrestling contracts. The legend is none other than Tommy Dreamer.

Two up-and-coming stars, Jada Stone and Mila Moore, faced each other during a recent TNA Wrestling television taping in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 21, 2025. Following their match, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer showed up alongside former WWE star Jazz to hand out surprise TNA contracts to Stone and Moore.

Following this incredible news, Beth Phoenix took to her Instagram Story to react to it. The Glamazon revealed in her post that Tommy Dreamer gave her a call in 2005 to offer her a WWE contract, and she was extremely happy that the legend was still making young wrestlers' dreams come true.

"In 2005, @thetommydreamer called me and offered me a contract with @wwe. I love that he is still making pro wrestling dreams come true. Congrats," Phoenix wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

WWE legend talked about Beth Phoenix's possible in-ring return

Beth Phoenix last competed inside the ring at Elimination Chamber 2023, where she teamed up with her husband, Edge (Adam Copeland), for a mixed tag team match against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Edge was asked about his wife's potential in-ring return. The legend said that Phoenix had not completely closed the door on her comeback to wrestling.

Copeland also talked about the possibility of Beth joining him at AEW, before saying that she was extremely busy in her day-to-day life at the moment.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy. I thought she would be really cool to implement her into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster? Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue, and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing," he said.

It remains to be seen what Beth Phoenix has planned for her future in the pro wrestling world.

