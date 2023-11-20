Beth Phoenix sends her love to WWE veteran celebrating a career milestone

Beth Phoenix is arguably one of the most important women in the 21st century in WWE - at least before the women's revolution took over. She sent her love to another important veteran, whose career she has been associated with for a long time.

The star in question is none other than Natalya Neidhart - a 23-year veteran of the wrestling business. Although she may not be the most decorated female star in terms of accolades, with one Divas title, one SmackDown Women's title, and one Women's Tag Team title, she has seemingly been an important figure backstage for the younger up-and-coming stars of the women's division.

On Instagram and X, Natalya put out a post celebrating the 13-year anniversary of her first Divas Championship victory at Survivor Series 2010. On that occasion, she had defeated Michelle McCool and Layla to win the title for the first time.

Beth Phoenix responded by sending love to her long-time friend and ally saying:

"Love you Natt. You deserve the sun, moon & stars!"

The two had a brief reunion leading up to a Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 35, but ultimately fell short to the eventual winners, The IIconics.

Beth Phoenix put out a heartfelt birthday post for Edge on Instagram

Beth Phoenix and Adam Copeland have been together for a long time now and have two children together - Lyric and Ruby. Most of the time they spent together was during their retirement phase, after which Adam Copeland returned to WWE for a three-and-a-half-year stint, before calling it quits and jumping ship to AEW.

On his birthday recently, she put out a wholesome post paying tribute to her husband. She seemed fully supportive of his AEW run, and may have played a key role in him jumping ship - a decision he explained as him and WWE not having much left to do for each other anymore.

