Beth Phoenix sends a heartfelt birthday wish to her husband Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

Beth Phoenix took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, Adam Copeland.

Copeland, fka Edge in WWE, recently departed the Stamford-based promotion to sign with AEW. He made his debut for the promotion at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, saving Sting and Darby Allin from Christian Cage and his entourage.

Taking to Instagram, Phoenix shared a wholesome message for her husband, wishing him on his birthday in the process.

"Happy Birthday @edgeratedr ! Our village loves you. Our children treasure you," wrote Beth Phoenix.

Check out Phoenix's Instagram post below:

WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Adam Copeland and his controversial promo in AEW

Adam Copeland was recently involved in a segment with Ricky Starks on an episode of Collision. The two men took multiple digs at each other while going back and forth.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed the feud between Copeland and Starks, claiming that it's still early days. He said:

“Let’s see what happens. Let’s see where it goes. Now if Copeland goes out and destroys Starks, during the storyline or in the match – if there’s not an upside for Starks as a character – then yeah, it probably is unproductive. But let’s wait and see. It’s a little early. I don’t mind, like, you need heat. You need interest. You need to stir it up. Especially right now in AEW and particularly on Collision. You need to fire the audience up. You need to get people who are criticizing that promo to get engaged and watch and care and invest.”

Copeland's first and only match in AEW so far was against Luchasaurus, whom he defeated on a previous episode of Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Adam Copeland making a huge transition in his professional wrestling career? Sound off in the comment section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here