Beth Phoenix sends a message to husband and AEW star Adam Copeland after his recent match

Following AEW Full Gear, Beth Phoenix took to social media to send a message to her husband, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge.

At Full Gear, Copeland teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the team of Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

Taking to Instagram, Phoenix sent a message to her husband and shared a photo of the WWE Hall of Famer's incredible look from Full Gear.

"When I tell him I’m thinking about baking today…" wrote Phoenix

Adam Copeland revealed a vital reason for him to leave WWE

Adam Copeland recently departed WWE and signed with AEW. At the WrestleDream pay-per-view, he came to the aid of Sting and Darby Allin, confronting Christian Cage and his faction in the process.

Speaking in a recent interview with the New York Post, Copeland revealed that competing under a sporadic schedule wasn't something he was particularly keen on. Copeland said:

"I think from their perspective and I see their perspective entirely, if we bring you out too much then it’s not special anymore. I get that. I really do. So it was for limited dates. With that though, you can’t really get into a proper story. You can’t really dive into what this thing could be. For me looking at it, it’s like I’m 49. I got a very, very limited time to capitalize on what I have left. Because three months off, that’s three months where I could have done some stuff."

He added:

"I know it sounds great on paper and don’t get me wrong it wasn’t a horrible place to be. But, if I’m gonna do this man. I want to do it. I want to try to craft some stories and do what I can while I can. So limited time, yeah, because I’m far closer to the end of my career than I am to the beginning. But still think I got some good stories that I can tell and a whole new roster of people who I’ve never touched before."

It now remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Copeland following his team's win at Full Gear.

